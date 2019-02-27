Menu
CRASH: Two vehicles have collided on Hinkler Avenue in North Bundaberg.
News

Two vehicle crash at North Bundy

Katie Hall
by
27th Feb 2019 5:03 PM

UPDATE:

FOUR patients were assessed and one taken to hospital after an earlier crash on Hinkler Avenue in Bundaberg North.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman and two children were assessed on scene.

She said there were no details about the fourth patient.

"There was someone taken to hospital but there is no telling which patient it is,” the spokeswoman said.

"The people who were assessed either had the most minor of injuries or no injuries.”

EARLIER:

TWO vehicles have collided on Hinkler Avenue in North Bundaberg.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said all passengers were out of their vehicles.

"We have crews on scene now,” the spokeswoman said.

Fireys are also en route to the scene.

