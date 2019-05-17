Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Two trucks collide at roadworks on busy CQ highway

17th May 2019 6:57 AM

6.50AM: ONE person is being airlifted airlifted to hospital after two trucks crashed at roadworks on the Bruce Highway this morning.

Queensland Police have said one truck collided with the back of another at road works near Miriam Vale around 2.40am this morning, blocking the highway in both directions.

A male driver was trapped in one of the trucks and sustained leg and abdomen injuries in the crash.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had four crews at the scene and were required to cut the trapped driver from his truck.

The driver was freed within an hour and was transported by Queensland Ambulance Service to a nearby oval where he was met by a rescue helicopter.

It is understood the driver is, at this time, in the process of being airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital.

A spokesperson for QFES said they were also required to clear a small fuel spill on the road following the crash.

The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions.

Local diversions are in place for traffic until the road reopens.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

