Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters were on scene at the Gore Hwy crash. Picture: Rae Wilson
Firefighters were on scene at the Gore Hwy crash. Picture: Rae Wilson
News

Two-truck crash shuts highway

Tessa Flemming
12th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO truck drivers narrowly avoided injured after a crash in Goondiwindi yesterday afternoon.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, emergency services received the call at 4.30pm that the trucks had clipped each other on the Gore Highway.

Both vehicles suffered tyre and wheel damage but were upright by the time crews arrived on scene at 5pm.

One of was carrying timber pallets and the other carrying grain.

Queensland police were also on scene to control traffpic.

The major highway was closed but reopened by 6pm.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      YouTube suffers global outage

      YouTube suffers global outage
      • 12th Nov 2020 12:05 PM

      Top Stories

        Recount ordered: Two Qld electorates under review

        Premium Content Recount ordered: Two Qld electorates under review

        News The Election Commission of Qld has confirmed it will conduct recounts in two Queensland electorates after a request from the LNP following the State Election.

        UPDATE: Accused to appear in court over late night wounding

        Premium Content UPDATE: Accused to appear in court over late night wounding

        News A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition

        Man avoids jail for stabbing stranger who tried to help kid

        Premium Content Man avoids jail for stabbing stranger who tried to help kid

        News He went to a house to collect money but things took a turn and spun out of control...