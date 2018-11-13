Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

Bill North
by
13th Nov 2018 4:43 AM
PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks at Dirty Creek overnight.
PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks at Dirty Creek overnight.

PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks south of Grafton overnight.

At about 2am two trucks were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway southbound just south of Falconers Lane at Dirty Creek, about 42km south of Grafton and 46km north of Coffs Harbour.

At 6am this morning one of two southbound lanes remained closed as RMS, emergency services and a heavy vehicle tow truck attend to salvage the scene.

Motorists are advised that the highway remains open, however to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area.

More details to come.

dirty creek editors picks pacific highway truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    premium_icon Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    News THERE are many reasons why Bundaberg's pristine waters would be the ideal place to harbour superyachts.

    • 13th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Mum's plea to drivers after son's horror smash

    Mum's plea to drivers after son's horror smash

    News Son's narrow escape is a vital lesson for motorists

    Laura's all tied up with giving back in business

    premium_icon Laura's all tied up with giving back in business

    Business Movie inspires Year 11 entrepreneur to set up business

    • 13th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Dentists bite back on former MP's fluoride claims

    premium_icon Dentists bite back on former MP's fluoride claims

    News 'Directly or indirectly, we all pay for disease in community'

    • 13th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners