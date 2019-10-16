Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young man was treated by paramedics after crashing his motorbike near Clermont on Monday night.
A young man was treated by paramedics after crashing his motorbike near Clermont on Monday night.
News

Two truck collision at Bruce Hwy intersection

Maddelin McCosker
16th Oct 2019 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GAS examiner was required at the scene of a two truck crash on the Bruce Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood an LGP tanker and another truck crashed at the intersection of Anglewood Rd and Ogmore Rd at 4.45pm, south of the Waverly Creek rest area.

All emergency services were notified of the crash, with two QFES crews on scene as well as paramedics from QAS.

Paramedics assessed three patients at the scene, two had no injuries and the third sustained minor injuries.

All three declined transportation to hospital.

Fuel and oil had leaked onto the road following the crash, and the Department of Main Roads was requested to assist with the clean up.

A gas examiner was also called to the scene to examine the LPG tanker for possible damage.

A tow truck was also called to the scene to help take the vehicles away.

QFES was at the scene of the crash until 7.15pm.

bruce highway department of main roads ogmore qas qfes qps tmbcrash tmbnews tmbtraffic truck crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    $8m makeover: Sports club set for major transformation

    premium_icon $8m makeover: Sports club set for major transformation

    Clubs A POPULAR sports club is set to transform with a project that upon approval will be worth and estimated $8 million.

    60 and sick, but the govt has told her to get a job

    premium_icon 60 and sick, but the govt has told her to get a job

    News A ‘devastating’ diagnosis shatters Bundaberg couple

    Bundy Port: Pacific Tug approval expected in weeks

    premium_icon Bundy Port: Pacific Tug approval expected in weeks

    News A decision involving Pacific Tug’s application is expected within “coming weeks”.

    IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in court today

    Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...