Three critical, one in coma after horror rollover

Five teenagers have been hurt in a car accident on Mount Tamborine. Picture: 7 News

Five teenagers have been hurt in a car accident on Mount Tamborine. Picture: 7 News

Three teenage boys are in a critical condition, one in a coma, and two others have been injured after a horror car rollover in the Gold Coast hinterland this morning.

Two boys, both aged 14, who were seated in the back of the car were trapped and suffered critical injuries in the 5.40am crash on Beacon Road at Tamborine Mountain.

It took emergency services up to half an hour to cut them free before they were airlifted to Queensland Children's hospital.

Five teenagers have been hurt in a car accident on Mount Tamborine. Picture: 7 News

The third boy seated in the back of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital (GCUH).

The 14-year-old front passenger suffered a minor shoulder injury and was taken to GCUH while the 16-year-old driver suffered significant head injuries and was taken to GCUH where he is in an induced coma.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate the 16-year-old driver lost control while travelling east along Beacon Road, rolling the car.

Debris is strewn everywhere at the scene of the Mt Tamborine crash. Photo: Channel 7



Beacon Rd between Main Western Road and Monte Street is closed and traffic diversions are in place.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

Debris is strewn everywhere at the scene of the Mt Tamborine crash. Photo: Channel 7

Two of the teens had to be cut free. Photo: Channel 7