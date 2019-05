Authorities at the scene of a three-car collision on the corner of Walker and Pitt streets.

Authorities at the scene of a three-car collision on the corner of Walker and Pitt streets. Contributed

EMERGENCY services were called to an incident on Walker St where two cars were left rolled over.

A QAS spokesman said they assessed three people and two were transported with minor injuries to the Bundaberg Hospital.

A man who lived near the area told the NewsMail he heard a loud smash.