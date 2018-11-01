Two-time drink/disqualified driver handed jail term

Blowing high breath/alcohol readings twice within a month has landed man with suspended jail term.

A TOOWOOMBA man has been ordered off the road for five years and will have a suspended jail term hanging over his head after being caught twice drink-driving while disqualified.

"Your traffic history is appalling," Magistrate Kay Ryan told Brian Keith Popp.

Police prosecutor Katherine Steele told Toowoomba Magistrates Court Popp had first been pulled over by police on Hampton St about 1.30pm, July 11, and blew a breath/alcohol reading of 0.145.

Checks of the 39-year-old's traffic record found his driver's licence had been disqualified by the court for 30 months in October 2016.

Ms Steele said Popp had again been pulled over by police on the Leichhardt Hwy near Goondiwindi about 7pm, August 9.

He told police he had earlier drunk some bourbon at his brother's bucks party.

He blew 0.192, Ms Steele said, and checks again found his licence to be disqualified.

Popp pleaded guilty to all offences.

His solicitor Chelsea Saldumbide told the court her client had "fallen off the wagon" after his ex-partner took their child back to England without him knowing.

Her client had been sober since 2011 until January this year and had not touched a drink since the second offence.

Magistrate Kay Ryan sentenced Popp to four months in jail but wholly suspended the term to hang over his head for 12 months.

Popp was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for five years.

