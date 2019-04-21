Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2TG Thai restaurant co-owner Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom at work in the kitchen of the new Thai restaurant at Red Edge shopping centre, Friday, June 28, 2019.
2TG Thai restaurant co-owner Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom at work in the kitchen of the new Thai restaurant at Red Edge shopping centre, Friday, June 28, 2019. Kevin Farmer
Food & Entertainment

Two Thai girls set to fire up Toowoomba's street food scene

Michael Nolan
by
1st Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Thai women are on a mission to bring their homeland's vibrant street food culture to Toowoomba foodies.

Rungsaeng Leksombun and Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom opened 2TG (Two Thai Girls) Thai Restaurant two weeks ago.

The pair are all about fast, fresh and authentic food.

"I like Thai street food and I try to cook similar food to what you would find in Thailand," chef Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom said.

"When they cook Thai food in Australia it is a little bit changed from what they have in Thailand to suit Australian tastes.

"We do the Thai street food style, so everything is quick and keeps the taste of street food."

2TG Thai owners Rungsaeng Leksombun (left) and Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom welcome customers to their restaurant at Red Edge shopping centre, Friday, June 28, 2019.
2TG Thai owners Rungsaeng Leksombun (left) and Ketchanok Kasemputtikoom welcome customers to their restaurant at Red Edge shopping centre, Friday, June 28, 2019. Kevin Farmer

The pair are from central Thailand and have retained the Chinese influences found in food from that part of the world.

"My family had a restaurant in Thailand, but I am half Chinese, so the food is going to be little bit Chinese," owner Ms Leksombun said.

"My favorite dish is stir-fried glass noodles with seafood."

2TG Thai Restaurant is located at the Red Edge Shopping Centre, off James St.

2tg thai restaurant thai street food toowoomba restaurants toowoomba thai restaurant
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Disgraced former top cop regrets ‘co-operating’

    premium_icon Disgraced former top cop regrets ‘co-operating’

    Politics THREE decades on from the Fitzgerald Inquiry into police corruption, jailed former police commissioner Terry Lewis has doubled down on his innocence.

    • 1st Jul 2019 10:37 AM
    Shalom is the best in Bundy but is now aiming higher

    premium_icon Shalom is the best in Bundy but is now aiming higher

    News School to take on Division 2 in the QISSRL tournament

    • 1st Jul 2019 10:37 AM
    Keen to impress the home crowd at the Confraternity Carnival

    premium_icon Keen to impress the home crowd at the Confraternity Carnival

    News School netball side to play at Shalom College during the event

    • 1st Jul 2019 10:33 AM
    Driver crashes car in Howard while running from police

    premium_icon Driver crashes car in Howard while running from police

    News The driver fled on foot and was not able to be located