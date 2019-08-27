Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two teens charged after fleeing police in stolen car

Greg Osborn
by
27th Aug 2019 9:33 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl have been charged with stealing and unlawful driving after the stolen vehicle they were travelling in crashed and rolled at Annerley late on Sunday night.

The black Holden Cruze was stolen from Raceview on Sunday. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7
The black Holden Cruze was stolen from Raceview on Sunday. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7

Police alleged the car, which had been stolen from Raceview earlier on Sunday, was driven at speed by the 17-year-old through the area after being followed by police.

The black Holden Cruze was stolen from Raceview on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7/Sunrise
The black Holden Cruze was stolen from Raceview on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7/Sunrise

Six people were injured in the incident on Ipswich Rd, including two motorists who's car was hit from behind by the speeding black Holden Cruze.

A teen has been arrested for allegedly rolling a stolen car into a power pole at Annerley in Brisbane's south on Sunday night. Picture: Channel 7/Sunrise
A teen has been arrested for allegedly rolling a stolen car into a power pole at Annerley in Brisbane's south on Sunday night. Picture: Channel 7/Sunrise

All the occupants of the stolen vehicle, the driver, the 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and boy, were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The two people in the stationary vehicle were also taken to hospital in a stable condition. 

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the incident.

editors picks police pursuits stolen cars traffic crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Couple strip rental property bare because they 'needed them'

    premium_icon Couple strip rental property bare because they 'needed them'

    Crime A couple who stole furniture, linen and electrical appliances from a rental property told a court they needed them

    What NAPLAN results really reveal about your child

    premium_icon What NAPLAN results really reveal about your child

    Education What teachers say about the controversial exams

    • 27th Aug 2019 9:16 AM
    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru

    Frecklington at risk of replicating Shorten

    premium_icon Frecklington at risk of replicating Shorten

    Politics Frecklington at risk of becoming Queensland’s Shorten