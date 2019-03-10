Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two teenage boys aged 15 and 16 have been charged with robbery in Robina QLD.
Two teenage boys aged 15 and 16 have been charged with robbery in Robina QLD.
News

Horror CCTV: Woman ‘dragged’ in robbery

by Imogen Reid
10th Mar 2019 4:00 PM

Two teenage boys have been charged after dragging a woman from her car in an attempted robbery at Robina in Queensland late last week.

At around 5:30pm on Friday, the woman was reportedly sitting in her parked vehicle on Laver Street when the driver's side door was opened.

Two teen boys allegedly dragged her out and proceeded to repeatedly punch her.

Officers allege the teenagers attempted to steal the 41-year-old's phone before assaulting her.

The two attackers attempted to flee the scene before members of the public stopped them.

The woman was parked on Laver Street in Robina when police allege she was assaulted by two teenage boys. Photo: 7 News.
The woman was parked on Laver Street in Robina when police allege she was assaulted by two teenage boys. Photo: 7 News.

CCTV footage showed two men chase the teenagers aged 15 and 16 before capturing one and taking him back to the crime scene.

The boys attempted to flee the scene but were caught by bystanders. Photo: 7 News.
The boys attempted to flee the scene but were caught by bystanders. Photo: 7 News.

Bystanders caught up with the other teenager and took him into custody until police arrived.

The woman was taken to Robina hospital for treatment for minor facial injuries.

Both teenagers were charged with robbery.

Police allege the teenagers attempted to steal the victim’s phone before attacking her. Photo: 7 News.
Police allege the teenagers attempted to steal the victim’s phone before attacking her. Photo: 7 News.
The woman is being treated for minor facial injuries. Photo: 7 News.
The woman is being treated for minor facial injuries. Photo: 7 News.
cctv dragged from car queensland robbery teenagers

Top Stories

    ROLLING UPDATES: Multiple fires burn north of Woodgate

    ROLLING UPDATES: Multiple fires burn north of Woodgate

    Breaking UPDATE: MULTIPLE fire crews are at the scene of a large fire at at Burrum Coast National Park

    Car rollover at East Bundy

    Car rollover at East Bundy

    News Paramedics are on the scene

    • 10th Mar 2019 3:50 PM
    PART 1: The gun-toting Bundy bicycle bandits that shook Qld

    premium_icon PART 1: The gun-toting Bundy bicycle bandits that shook Qld

    Offbeat Perhaps a little lost to history, this story is a fascinating one

    Road ragers to face time in the slammer

    premium_icon Road ragers to face time in the slammer

    Crime Road-ragers menacing drivers will spend up to five years in jail