CRASH: Emergency services were kept busy after two separate motorcycles crashes overnight. David Nielsen

A MAN in his fifties was taken to hospital with chest injuries, in one of two motorbike crashes overnight.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition following the motorcycle incident on private property at Bungadoo about 8.30pm.

Just before this time a male teenager was taken to the same hospital after a motorcycle incident on Industrial Ave and Enterprise St at 8.15pm.

He was transported in a stable condition.