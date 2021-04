Ambulance crews took a woman and man to hospital following a rollover. Picture: Heidi Petith

Ambulance crews took a woman and man to hospital following a rollover. Picture: Heidi Petith

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash on the Isis Highway at Childers that caused a single vehicle to roll.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, a man and woman were taken to Bundaberg Hospital after in incident at around 6.15pm Tuesday.

A woman reportedly suffered a foot injury and a man suffered minor injuries.