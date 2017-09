The scene of the crash at the intersection of Rosedale and Avondale Rds.

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash.

The incident happened at the intersection of Avondale and Rosedale Rds and was called in at 10.56am.

"We transported two patients to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries,” a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The crash follows numerous others in the region this week including a crash that took the life of a Kalpowar woman on Monto Rd on Monday.