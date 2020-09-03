Menu
Two taken to hospital after crash at East Bundaberg

Crystal Jones
3rd Sep 2020 10:00 AM
TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash at East Bundaberg.

The incident happened around 10am on Bargara Rd, opposite the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel.

Multiple crews were on scene including ambulance, police and firefighters.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the two patients had been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Two cars collided in the incident, with one vehicle colliding with a power pole.

The crash is one of several in the Bundaberg region in recent days.

The scene of the crash on Bargara Rd, East Bundaberg.
