The scene of the crash at the intersection of Barolin and Quay Sts.

TWO people were assessed by paramedicsl following a two-car crash that happened around noon today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two people were treated at the scene but did not go to hospital.

The incident happened at the intersection of Quay and Barolin Sts.

Police, ambulance and fire crews tended to the crash.