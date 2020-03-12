Two taken to hospital after car hits tree

The scene of the crash on Bundaberg Gin Gin Road.

The scene of the crash on Bundaberg Gin Gin Road.

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash where a car collided with a tree.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said that at 11.49am, a call was received regarding the incident.

He said the vehicle had hit a tree on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd, about a kilometre from the Bullyard turn-off.

The car landed in an embankment and one lane of traffic was closed in the aftermath of the smash.

There were two occupants in the car, one a man in his 40s and the other a woman in her 70s.

Both were taken to Bundaberg Hospital suffering head injuries.

They were in a stable condition.