Two taken to hospital after car hits tree
TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash where a car collided with a tree.
A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said that at 11.49am, a call was received regarding the incident.
He said the vehicle had hit a tree on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd, about a kilometre from the Bullyard turn-off.
The car landed in an embankment and one lane of traffic was closed in the aftermath of the smash.
There were two occupants in the car, one a man in his 40s and the other a woman in her 70s.
Both were taken to Bundaberg Hospital suffering head injuries.
They were in a stable condition.