The scene of the crash on Bundaberg Gin Gin Road.
Two taken to hospital after car hits tree

Crystal Jones
by
12th Mar 2020 12:50 PM
TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash where a car collided with a tree.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said that at 11.49am, a call was received regarding the incident. 

He said the vehicle had hit a tree on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd, about a kilometre from the Bullyard turn-off.

The car landed in an embankment and one lane of traffic was closed in the aftermath of the smash.

There were two occupants in the car, one a man in his 40s and the other a woman in her 70s. 

Both were taken to Bundaberg Hospital suffering head injuries. 

They were in a stable condition.

