Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people were allegedly stabbed in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Two people were allegedly stabbed in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Crime

Two stabbed at large hinterland party

Felicity Ripper
23rd Feb 2020 10:01 AM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 4:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after two people were allegedly stabbed at a large party in the Coast's hinterland early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Conondale just after 3am after reports two people had sustained stab wounds during a fight.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it was a "large party" on a property.

"The Criminal Investigation Unit are following the incident," she said.

Paramedics took two people to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

alleged stabbing conondale fight party
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court hears how a man put a $200 pair of headphones in pants

        premium_icon Court hears how a man put a $200 pair of headphones in pants

        News A MAN has been fined for stealing from a local business.

        • 24th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Meet Bundy's biker pooch

        premium_icon Meet Bundy's biker pooch

        News Snowy loves taking to the road

        • 24th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Man fined over drugs and guns found in search

        premium_icon Man fined over drugs and guns found in search

        News Twenty-one marijuana plants found

        • 24th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days