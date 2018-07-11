Two sides to the storey: hundreds sign highrise petitions

UPPING THE ANTE: Two petitions have been launched - one in support of the Bargara highrise development and one against.

UPPING THE ANTE: Two petitions have been launched - one in support of the Bargara highrise development and one against. Hayley Nissen

IT'S an issue that continues to divide Bargara, and the wider community, and now two petitions - one for and one against - are going head-to-head, each attracting hundreds of votes.

The petitions on charge.org refer to the controversial nine-storey highrise slated for the Bargara Esplanade.

As the NewsMail went to print yesterday there were more signatures against the development, with 649, however that petition was posted three days before the one supporting the development, which had 581 votes.

Both have been widely shared on social media and continue to attract comments from both sides of the argument, which is turning nasty, as those voicing their opinions are verbally attacked.

Bargara businessman Luke Baker launched the petition to support the development, taking aim at "a select few agitators in Bargara” who he says are "risking the future of Bargara's economy by spreading false, misleading information and outright lies” about the proposed development.

UPPING THE ANTE: Bargara businessman Luke Baker, who supports the proposed development, lamented that some had resorted to abuse. Eliza Goetze

Speaking to the NewsMail yesterday, Mr Baker said there had been a lot of false and misleading information about the project, including doctored images and inaccurate comments about the impact on the region's turtle population, for which no one was held to account.

"The developer has to abide by the letter of the law and yet the no campaigners can say what they like with zero accountability,” he said.

Mr Baker said it appeared many people had lost the ability to simply debate a topic without becoming abusive.

"I've had numerous private messages from people telling me they've received abusive messages for supporting the development and others want to come out and say they support it but are afraid they'll be ostracised from their social or sporting groups,” he said.

However those against the development say a "huge nine-storey development proposal is being pushed through Bundaberg Regional Council without proper regard to potential impacts on the iconic Mon Repos turtle breeding ground” and provided no opportunity for public comment or government scrutiny despite it being almost double the height occasionally allowed (five storeys) for exemplary developments.

A decision on the development is expected to come before council's ordinary meeting on July 24.