BREAKING: Two dead, two seriously injured in rollover crash

UPDATE 2.30PM: Two people have died and another two have been seriously injured in a crash near Fernvale.

A vehicle crashed and rolled down an embankment at the corner of Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd and Old Fernvale Rd about midday.

Two people were trapped in the vehicle and were later confirmed to have passed away.

Paramedics treated a toddler and a woman aged in her 50s who both sustained serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman says the woman has sustained multiple critical injuries and has been airlifted to hospital, while the toddler has been taken by road to the Lady Cilento Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police have shut the road down and the Forensic Crash Unit will start investigating the cause.

EARLIER: Four people are injured with serious concerns to two people trapped in an overturned vehicle near Fernvale.

Queensland Ambulance Service says a vehicle crashed at the intersection of Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd and Old Fernvale Rd about noon.

Two people are out of the vehicle and are being assessed for injuries, while another two are trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries.

The car is down an embankment and fire crews are using cutting equipment to try and free the trapped passengers.

An emergency chopper has been called to the scene.

Police have closed Forrest Hill Fernvale Rd at Vernor and are diverting traffic down Old Fernvale Rd.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.