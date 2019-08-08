Two separate murder matters mentioned in Bundy court

TWO separate murder accused matters were today mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Tony Boyd Carmichael and Joel Nathan Blasco, who are both facing charges of murder were addressed.

Carmichael's matter was adjourned to August 22, where it will be again mentioned. He was remanded in custody.

Blasco's matter was adjourned until September 5, and he was also remanded in custody.

Neither men appeared in court or via video link.

Blasco is accused of stabbing a man to death in Norville Park last year, while Carmichael is charged over the 1997 murder of Gregory Armstrong in Maryborough.