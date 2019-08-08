Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two separate murder matters mentioned in Bundy court

Katie Hall
by
8th Aug 2019 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO separate murder accused matters were today mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Tony Boyd Carmichael and Joel Nathan Blasco, who are both facing charges of murder were addressed.

Carmichael's matter was adjourned to August 22, where it will be again mentioned. He was remanded in custody.

Blasco's matter was adjourned until September 5, and he was also remanded in custody.

Neither men appeared in court or via video link.

Blasco is accused of stabbing a man to death in Norville Park last year, while Carmichael is charged over the 1997 murder of Gregory Armstrong in Maryborough.

buncourt crime murder
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    POLL: Time to vote for your favourite personal trainer

    premium_icon POLL: Time to vote for your favourite personal trainer

    News BUNDABERG locals love the gym and love their personal trainers even more.

    Jobs boom: New Hungry Jack's store planned for Bundaberg

    premium_icon Jobs boom: New Hungry Jack's store planned for Bundaberg

    News Application lodged for another fast food restaurant

    Brrrrrr: When Bundy's temps will plummet to 5 degrees

    premium_icon Brrrrrr: When Bundy's temps will plummet to 5 degrees

    Weather Find out when the mercury will drop in the Bundaberg region