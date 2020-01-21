Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Two rockets fired at US embassy

21st Jan 2020 8:00 AM

Two rockets have been fired at the US embassy in Baghdad, according to security sources.

Alarms have reportedly been going off after the missile struck the Green Zone around the Iraqi capital at around 9.30pm local time.

People in the vicinity have been urged to take shelter immediately.

There are no reports of immediate casualties.

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

 

More to come …

More Stories

Show More
america baghdad seniors-news us embassy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magistrate to man: 'Give up drinking for another 23 years'

        premium_icon Magistrate to man: 'Give up drinking for another 23 years'

        Crime A BUNDABERG Magistrate has suggested a man “give up wine for another 23 years” after he was fined and charged with public nuisance.

        Can you help police work out who these people are?

        premium_icon Can you help police work out who these people are?

        News Bundy police ask for help with investigations

        Herb’s the word with AustChilli’s new HPP basil product

        premium_icon Herb’s the word with AustChilli’s new HPP basil product

        News MORE than a chilli farm, AustChilli are proving they plan to say on top of the food...

        Machete threat on driveway ends with probation

        premium_icon Machete threat on driveway ends with probation

        Crime Man placed on probation after series of offences