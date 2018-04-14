Two prestigious Noosa ocean-view residences hit the market

IT'S very rare to find two prestige homes boasting stunning 180-degree ocean views hit the market at the same time but that's exactly what is on offer with the release of the Peregian Beach Collection by Altum Property Group.

Designed by award-winning Noosa architect Tim Ditchfield, the two residences which are perched high on Avocet Parade pay homage to the unique Peregian Beach lifestyle.

Jason Smith Photography

Altum Property Group director Alex Rigby said both homes feature five bedrooms, a private pool, theatre room retreat and beautifully landscaped gardens.

"Both homes have their own unique design element while capturing the stunning ocean views and cooling breezes from Peregian Beach. Each home includes open plan living with various levels to enjoy privacy along with the highest quality fixtures, fittings and furnishings.

"Both homes really need to be seen to be appreciated as the quality of the design and attention to detail is second to none.

"Every aspect of the build is exquisite from the oversize polished concrete kitchen benchtops with built-in shelving right through to the quality tongue and groove engineered oak flooring which features throughout the house.

"The kitchen areas for both homes embrace open plan living so cooking, dining and entertaining can be undertaken in the one central and spacious location while basking in the 180-degree water views," Alex said.

Exclusive agent Mike Hay from Century 21 Noosa said both homes would attract strong interest from discerning buyers wanting a high quality home in a prestigious Blue Ribbon street.

"These two homes tick every box from a design, build and landscaping point of view with three of South East Queensland's best applying their high level craftsmanship to the project.

"Altum Property Group have created a number of stunning designer homes around Peregian Beach over the years and their construction work continually sets new benchmarks for the industry.

"Tim Ditchfield's design is based around embracing the unique Peregian Beach lifestyle with amazing views, easy access to the stunning local beach and the quaint Peregian Village shopping centre which is just a short drive away.

"The high level landscaping and mature gardens which have been designed by Mark Conlon complement both homes as the well-established and irrigated gardens are a key feature to these properties," Mike said.

Both homes are open for inspection every Wednesday and Saturday from 1pm to 1.45pm, for more information please contact Century 21 Noosa directors Mike Hay on 0417 624 059 or David Conolly on 0438 259 956.

AT A GLANCE

The Peregian Beach Collection by Altum Property Group

Where: 42 Avocet Parade, Peregian Beach

Features: A choice of two stunning homes designed by award winning architect Tim Ditchfield. Each home has panoramic 180 degree ocean views along with five bedrooms, a private pool, theatre room retreat and beautifully landscaped gardens. Minutes from the stunning waters of Peregian Beach and Peregian Village shops as well as local boutiques, schools, medical and sporting facilities.

Prices: Contact agent direct

Contact: Century 21 Noosa Mike Hay on 0417 624 059 or David Conolly on 0438 259 956.