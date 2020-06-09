UPDATE: Three taken to hospital after Kensington crash

Three people have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after this morning's crash at Kensington.

Zachary O'Brien

UPDATE 11.15AM: A man and woman who were both trapped in their vehicle have been freed.

The woman has sustained leg, abdominal and suspected spinal injuries.

The man sustained an arm injury.

All three patients involved in the crash were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Childers Rd is expected to remain closed for the next half an hour.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a two vehicle crash at the corner of Childers Rd and Cummins Rd at Kensington.

A QAS spokeswoman said a male and female are still trapped in their vehicle.

The man has sustained an arm injury and the woman has leg and abdominal injuries.

Another man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

QAS paramedics were called to the scene at 9.42am.

Childers Rd is closed with diversions in place via Cummins Rd.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come.