Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three people have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after this morning's crash at Kensington.
Three people have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after this morning's crash at Kensington. Zachary O'Brien
News

UPDATE: Three taken to hospital after Kensington crash

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
9th Jun 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.15AM: A man and woman who were both trapped in their vehicle have been freed. 

The woman has sustained leg, abdominal and suspected spinal injuries. 

The man sustained an arm injury. 

All three patients involved in the crash were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition. 

Childers Rd is expected to remain closed for the next half an hour. 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a two vehicle crash at the corner of Childers Rd and Cummins Rd at Kensington.

A QAS spokeswoman said a male and female are still trapped in their vehicle.

The man has sustained an arm injury and the woman has leg and abdominal injuries.

Another man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

QAS paramedics were called to the scene at 9.42am.

Childers Rd is closed with diversions in place via Cummins Rd. 

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. 

More to come.

bundaberg childers rd qas two-vehicle crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg marine scientist honoured with OAM

        premium_icon Bundaberg marine scientist honoured with OAM

        News CHIEF scientist Col Limpus has dedicated decades of his life to preserving our marine environment, and now that dedication has been rewarded.

        Teen's one punch led to steel plates in mate: court

        premium_icon Teen's one punch led to steel plates in mate: court

        News “Jail is not out of the question, it was a serious, violent attack"

        Wildlife rescue organisation needs cages

        premium_icon Wildlife rescue organisation needs cages

        News Rescue group Bundy Wild Matters is calling out to the community to bring in their...

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones