Two people to be airlifted after serious crash

Carolyn Booth
| 6th Apr 2017 2:18 PM
CARS COLLIDE: Four people have been injured in a two car crash near Biggenden.
CARS COLLIDE: Four people have been injured in a two car crash near Biggenden.

UPDATE: Four people are being treated for serious injuries after a three-car crash near Biggenden.

The Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopters on the ground and expected to fly the two most seriously injured to hospital, but all four patients are in a stable condition.

An 80-year-old woman has a fractured shoulder and abdominal injuries, while a 62-year-old woman cuts to the stomach and head.

A 37-year-old man also suffered a fractured shoulder and cuts to the head and a 66-year-old man is also being treated for cuts to his head.

A fifth adult and a toddler were uninjured.

An incident command has been set-up, with three critical care paramedics, a doctor from the Sunshine Coast and five advanced care paramedics all on the scene.

The Forensic Crash Investigation Unit from Maryborough is also on the scene and investigating the cause of the crash, which happened at the intersection of the Isis Hwy and Blue Bell Rd.

EARLIER: Emergency services, including the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter, are responding to a crash on the Isis Hwy, just north of Biggenden.

The crash happened at the intersection of the highway and Blue Bell Rd just before 1pm and involved five adults and one child.

It's understood two people have serious injuries and two have minor injuries.

Police, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the Queensland Ambulance Services are all on the scene, while the chopper has been tasked and is en route.

More to come.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  biggenden car crash emergency services isis highway lifeflight rescue





