TWO people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital last night after a two vehicle crash at Branyan.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to the scene on Bonna Rd just after 8pm.

A female in her 20s had suffered neck and chest injuries while the other patient had minor injuries.