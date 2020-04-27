Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORKPLACE INCIDENT: Two poeple have be struck by a grainfeeder in a workplace incident at Taroom this morning.
WORKPLACE INCIDENT: Two poeple have be struck by a grainfeeder in a workplace incident at Taroom this morning.
News

Two people struck by grain feeder in workplace incident

Zoe Bell
27th Apr 2020 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to a Taroom worksite after two people were reportedly hit by a piece of heavy machinery this morning.

It is believed the pair were 'struck by a grain feeder' in a workplace incident about 10.20am at an industrial site in Taroom, in the Western Downs.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were at the scene treating one patient for 'minor injuries' and another for 'spinal precautions'.

Both are reportedly in stable condition.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked with taking both people to hospital.

grain feeder queensland ambulance service racq lifeflight rescue taroom western downs workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg police charge teen with 30 offences

        premium_icon Bundaberg police charge teen with 30 offences

        News Police allege the boy broke into multiple homes in the Coral Cove, Bargara, Innes Park and Bundaberg areas.

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Qld

        How the courts are coping with COVID-19

        premium_icon How the courts are coping with COVID-19

        News AS THE coronavirus pandemic continues, so do court proceedings in Bundaberg but...