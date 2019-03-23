Menu
Two stabbed at hospital in southeast

by Talisa Eley
23rd Mar 2019 10:56 AM
TWO people have been stabbed in a frantic attack at Logan Hospital early this morning with a man now under police guard.

Two hospital employees were attacked by a patient with a sharp object about 5am.

A Queensland Health spokeswomman confirmed a wardsman and a security guard were both injured during the violent attack.

The wardsman was stabbed in the leg, while the security guard was treated for cuts to his left thigh.

Sources have told the Bulletin the patient allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the two men.

Their injuries are not life-threatening, though one of the guards is believed to have undergone surgery to stop the bleeding, the sources said.

It is understood the man had voluntarily attended the hospital for treatment.

Police could not confirm what kind of weapon was used, or how the attacker came to have it.

The police spokesman confirmed the man was not under police guard before the violent outburst.

The man has since been sedated and police expect to speak with him later in the day with investigations still ongoing.

