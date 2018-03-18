Menu
Aerial view looking towards the mouth of the Elliott River, Dr May's Island and the town of Elliott Heads; Coonarr Beach in the background. November 1, 2008. Submitted by Rod Savidge.
News

Two people rescued from Elliott Heads island

Emma Reid
by
18th Mar 2018 8:39 AM

EMERGENCY service rushed to reports two people were trapped on Dr May's Island with rising tides.

The call for help came in just after 7.30pm on Saturday.

Police and fire crews were called in along with the State Emergency Service and Queensland Ambulance Service.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a 26 year old and 50 year old were stuck on the island.

"It was getting quite cold at the time,” he said.

"We were called in as a precaution.”

The spokesman said the two patients were retrieved by the SES by 9pm.

They were assessed and did not require transport to hospital.

bundaberg dr mays island elliott heads emergency police qas queensland ambulance service queensland fire emergency service rescue ses state emergency service
Bundaberg News Mail
