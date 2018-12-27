Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rescued swimmers die in hospital

by Sophie Chirgwin
27th Dec 2018 2:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and child who were pulled unconscious from a pool north of Brisbane last week have died in hospital.

The 31-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy were Chinese nationals and had been fighting for their lives in separate hospitals following the incident on Thursday, December 20.

The pair were found unconscious at The Grange residential complex pool at Brendale, north of Brisbane.

It is unclear what day the woman and child passed away in hospital.

David Perkins pulled the pair of Chinese nationals from the pool and performed CPR. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
David Perkins pulled the pair of Chinese nationals from the pool and performed CPR. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

Two men who were first on the scene had been praised by paramedics for their quick actions after rescuing the pair from the pool and performing CPR.

Nine QAS units, including intensive care paramedics, responded to the incident.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

More Stories

brendale drowning editors picks

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Car rolls on 80-year-old woman

    UPDATE: Car rolls on 80-year-old woman

    Breaking EMERGENCY service are on the scene of two incidents.

    • 27th Dec 2018 3:15 PM
    Grinch didn't steal girls gift from grandma, but someone did

    Grinch didn't steal girls gift from grandma, but someone did

    Crime Pink stripped mountain bike stolen from Bundy girl

    WHAT'S ON: Where to party for New Year's Eve

    WHAT'S ON: Where to party for New Year's Eve

    News Celebrations to ring in the new year

    Council seeks contempt charge as homeowner defies orders

    premium_icon Council seeks contempt charge as homeowner defies orders

    Council News Safety concerns as home left in disrepair

    Local Partners