Crews are on the scene of a crash near Childers. Tony Martin

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a single vehicle crash in North Isis.

Two people were involved in the crash involving a ute at the Childers and Henricksens Rd intersection.

Items which were stored in the back of the vehicle were thrown across the road as a result of the incident.

Both patients have sustained minor injuries.