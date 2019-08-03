Menu
GIN GIN CRASH: Two people were transported to Bundaberg Hospital after a single vehicle crash near Gin Gin overnight.
Two people injured in single vehicle crash

3rd Aug 2019 9:27 AM
TWO people were transported to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash near Gin Gin overnight.

At about 10.15pm emergency crews attended a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway approximately 30km north of Gin Gin involving a gold coloured Toyota Landcruiser.

It is believed the vehicle lost control and hit a guard rail.

The 44-year-old male driver from Bajool was transported with back pain and the 32-year-old female passenger from Gracemere sustained a minor head injury.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

