Two people in hospital after crashes at Boyne Valley

Mark Zita
by
18th May 2019 2:57 PM | Updated: 10:23 PM
TWO people have been taken to hospital after separate incidents at the Boyne Valley. 

At 11.21am, paramedics were called to a private property off Mount Hector Rd, with reports of a male in his 20s who collided with a fence with his motorbike.

The driver suffered lacerations to his neck and was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital.

In an unrelated matter, a teenage girl was taken to Gladstone Hospital after suffering a leg injury in another motorbike crash.

Both were in stable conditions.

Gladstone Observer

