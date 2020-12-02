Menu
Two people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a crash at Kensington this afternoon.
UPDATE: One critical in second Ring Rd crash

Geordi Offord
2nd Dec 2020 5:00 PM
UPDATE 5.10PM: EMERGENCY crews have been called to a second two-vehicle crash on the Bundaberg Ring Rd this afternoon. 

Paramedics, including critical care, are on scene at the Bundaberg Ring Rd and FE Walker St. 

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics are treating one person for critical injuries. 

A Queensland police spokesperson said the road had been closed and diversions put in place.

They asked that motorists avoid the area if possible.

EARLIER: TWO people have been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at Kensington this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Kay McDuff Drive and the Bundaberg Ring Rd at 3.50pm.

Both people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

