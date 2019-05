KALKIE CRASH: Two people were hospitalised after a crash at Kalkie yesterday.

Bev Lacey

PARAMEDICS were called to a two vehicle crash at Kalkie at 5.54pm yesterday.

Three patients were assessed at the scene with minor injuries after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Bargara Rd and Mezger St.

Two patients were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, while the other declined further medical treatment.