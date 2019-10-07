Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VERTICAL RESCUE: Two people fell at Kondalilla falls this afternoon. Photo: File
VERTICAL RESCUE: Two people fell at Kondalilla falls this afternoon. Photo: File
Breaking

Two people fall 30m at popular tourism hot spot

Felicity Ripper
7th Oct 2019 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.45pm:

CREWS are working to free two people stranded on a cliff face after falling 30m at Kondalilla Falls.

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the scene by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews. 

A male in his 30s is remarkably walking and QFES will work to remove him as well. 

Both suffered only minor injuries. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said due to the rough terrain at the location a rescue helicopter was unable to assist. 

BREAKING:

TWO people have fallen 30m at Kondalilla Falls this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a woman in her 20s and a male in his 30s suffered only minor injuries in the fall at 3pm.

It is believed they fell from a point close to the falls at the tourism hot spot.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to reach the pair in a "vertical rescue job".

editors picks fall kondalilla rescue helicopter sunshine coast waterfall
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Waterbombing as busted tyre starts fire near solar farm

    premium_icon Waterbombing as busted tyre starts fire near solar farm

    News The fire burning south of Childers is believed to have been started after a vehicle blew a tyre on the highway.

    Greg Barnes tenders Sister City Committee resignation

    premium_icon Greg Barnes tenders Sister City Committee resignation

    News Resignation comes just weeks after return of delegation

    Investigation underway for fatal Turkey Beach Rd rollover

    premium_icon Investigation underway for fatal Turkey Beach Rd rollover

    News A man, 80, died at the scene and three others taken to hospital.

    OPINION: A tiered approach would make welfare payments fairer

    premium_icon OPINION: A tiered approach would make welfare payments...

    News LEADING accounting agency KPMG has called for a $100 a week increase to Newstart...