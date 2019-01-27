Two people arrested after crime spree through Gympie region

ARRESTED: Two people have been arrested after a crime spree through the Gympie region last night.

POLICE have arrested two people after a vehicle allegedly stolen from Hervey Bay yesterday was sighted travelling at 140kmh in Gympie last night.

Around 5:40am on Saturday January 26, a Holden commodore was allegedly stolen from a Red Gum Court property at Urraween.

Gympie police sighted the vehicle at Two Mile around 8:15pm on Saturday night.

The vehicle was driven to Brisbane and spotted by Polair2 on Lutwyche Rd heading towards the city at around 9:50pm, having been tracked from the Gympie region.

The driver of the stolen vehicle collided with multiple vehicles before coming to a stop in Dandenong Rd, Jamboree Heights around 10:05pm last night.

The two occupants of the car, a man and woman, who were believed to be armed with a knife, fled on foot with Polair2 continuing to track them.

Due to damage to the stolen vehicle, the pair attempted to steal another vehicle at 10pm in Jamboree Heights.

They then ran into a house in Dandenong Rd where they allegedly threatened a 44-year-old man whilst trying to find a place to hide.

Police, including a police dog, entered the premises soon after and found the pair hiding in separate locations inside the house.

A 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening officers and was tasered.

The man sustained a bite from the police dog.

The woman was charged with six offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted armed robbery threatening personal violence, burglary and commit an indictable offence, enter with intent and commit an indictable offence, and serious assault with intent to resist arrest.

Bail was opposed and the woman is scheduled to appear in Brisbane Magistrate court on January 28.

The man is currently receiving treatment for the dog bite and is expected to be charged later today.