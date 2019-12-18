News Two people to appear in court today by Crystal Jones Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow 18th Dec 2019 9:20 AM 0 TWO people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today. Baumann, Narelle Joy Foley, Justin Brian 0 buncourt Read More Login to follow buncourt Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon Rock bottom to rip city: Tradie’s epic transformation Health A vegan diet and dogged determination transformed an unfit man into a ripped machine. In eight weeks this Mooloolaba tradie lost 27kg and 25 per cent body fat. premium_icon Local firey volunteers can’t afford time off News First Officer John McDonald, 57, has battled bushfires around CQ for over 40 years and he says this fire season was among the worst he’s seen. premium_icon Top businessman arrested over alleged child porn Crime BREAKING: Sir Ron Brierley, one of Australia’s most high-profile corporate raiders, has been slapped with several charges for alleged possession of child porn. 18th Dec 2019 9:29 AM premium_icon Nurse who cared for NZ volcano victims dies News An intensive care nurse who looked after victims of the White Island volcano has died in tragic circumstances. premium_icon Beams finds new way to battle ‘mental demons’ AFL Collingwood star Dayne Beams is using a new technique in a bid to “escape” his mind as he opens up about the depths of his battle. 18th Dec 2019 9:15 AM premium_icon SILENT KILLER: ‘It just looked like a sleeping baby’ Crime On this particular night a mother’s decision to drive tired had fatal consequences for her six-month old baby.