Two patients taken to hospital after two separate crashes
TWO PATIENTS have been transported to hospital after two separate vehicle crashes occurred.
A female patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Ashfield Rd in Rubyanna, at 9.25pm.
She was transported to Bundaberg Hospital for a lower leg injury.
A teenage male was also transported to Bundaberg Hospital later that night, after a separate crash occurred.
The incident happened at 10.30pm on Enterprise St.
He was transported in a stable condition and also treated for a lower leg injury.