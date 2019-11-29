Menu
Two patients have been transported to Hospital.
Health

Two patients taken to hospital after two separate crashes

Rhylea Millar
29th Nov 2019 8:35 AM
TWO PATIENTS have been transported to hospital after two separate vehicle crashes occurred.

A female patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Ashfield Rd in Rubyanna, at 9.25pm.

She was transported to Bundaberg Hospital for a lower leg injury.

A teenage male was also transported to Bundaberg Hospital later that night, after a separate crash occurred.

The incident happened at 10.30pm on Enterprise St.

He was transported in a stable condition and also treated for a lower leg injury.

ambulances bundaberg bundaberg hospital car crashes injuries qas
Bundaberg News Mail

