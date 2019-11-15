Two option for the women’s competition in 2020

LEAGUE: The women’s competition could be run purely in Bundaberg again for next year.

It is one of two options proposed by the Bundaberg Rugby League for 2020 following Wednesday nights meeting at Salter Oval.

Both options depend on the number of teams registered to play in the competition.

Currently, The Waves, Hervey Bay and Brothers look likely to play again next year like the sides did this year in a six-team competition with Gladstone.

If those three remain as the only ones then the BRL will push for that competition to remain in 2020.

But if Isis and Western Suburbs, who both expressed interest to field a side, form then the BRL will go at it alone.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said it was unlikely others would join the three but would be given every chance to organise one.

“We should stick to a intercity competition,” Ireland said.

“I can’t see the clubs getting any more than three.”

If it happened the rules would stay the same where the winners of the qualifying final would host the grand final.

This is to make sure it is fair for both regions and to get the assistance required from the Queensland Rugby League Central Division.

But the competition could reduce to 10 games in the regular season, which is two rounds between the teams.

“I really do think the competition needs to be cut down,” Ireland said.

“It was a lot of travel for the girls.”

The clubs have until December 9 to sort out their teams with the structure of the competition to also be sorted out on that date.