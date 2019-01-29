Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The horrific scene Kingsgrove Road last night. Picture: TNV
The horrific scene Kingsgrove Road last night. Picture: TNV
News

Two on motor scooter die in horrific crash

29th Jan 2019 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two men have been killed after a crash involving a scooter, a bus and a car in Kingsgrove last night.

The scooter driver, 32, was travelling south on Kingsgrove Rd at 8.20pm with a male passenger before stopping and waiting to turn into Vivienne St.

A bus was also travelling south when the scooter and a car heading north collided killing both men on the scooter.

The scooter driver was travelling south on Kingsgrove Rd with a male passenger. Picture: TNV
The scooter driver was travelling south on Kingsgrove Rd with a male passenger. Picture: TNV
The rider and his passenger suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Picture: TNV
The rider and his passenger suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Picture: TNV

 

 

The driver of the bus and the car were both taken to hospital for mandatory tests. Picture: TNV
The driver of the bus and the car were both taken to hospital for mandatory tests. Picture: TNV

 

Police are investigating whether the bus hit the two men on the scooter from behind, forcing them into the path of the oncoming car..

The driver of the bus and the car were both taken to hospital for mandatory tests and were uninjured.

Officers from St George Police Area Command, together with officers from Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit have attended the scene and have commenced inquiries.

More Stories

Show More
crash motor scooter

Top Stories

    BARGAIN WAR: Food for thought on grocery prices

    premium_icon BARGAIN WAR: Food for thought on grocery prices

    Food & Entertainment EVERYBODY has a favourite store when it comes to the regular grocery shop, but which one has the cheapest products?

    • 29th Jan 2019 7:38 AM
    Protesters take to streets as cashless card rolls out today

    premium_icon Protesters take to streets as cashless card rolls out today

    Politics Blocked merchants list updated before cashless card roll-out

    Lemon grass oil farm tackling gender bias in industry

    premium_icon Lemon grass oil farm tackling gender bias in industry

    Environment Palmarosa and providing jobs for women in farming top priority

    Back to school: Twins ready to tackle first day

    premium_icon Back to school: Twins ready to tackle first day

    Parenting Milestone as Carter and Hunter start Prep