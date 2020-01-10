Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre's low security prison farm (from left) Anthony James Parkinson, Alex Leroy Ryan and Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr.
Prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre's low security prison farm (from left) Anthony James Parkinson, Alex Leroy Ryan and Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr.
Crime

Two of three Townsville prison farm escapees caught

by MADURA MCCORMACK
10th Jan 2020 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of the three men who ran away from Townsville's low-security prison farm have been arrested, police have confirmed.

Three prisoners at Townsville Correction Centre's low-security prison farm; Alex Leroy Ryan, 28, Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr, 18, and Anthony James Parkinson, 22, were flagged as escapees after failing to turn up for a roll call on Sunday evening.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed two men had been taken into custody on Thursday.

28-year-old Ryan was arrested in Kirwan while it is understood 18-year-old Kerr handed himself in to police about 9.30pm last night.

22-year-old Parkinson was yet to be accounted for.

More Stories

Show More
crime prison townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27
    • 10th Jan 2020 12:53 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy reporter’s brush with royals before Megxit

        premium_icon Bundy reporter’s brush with royals before Megxit

        News NewsMail journalist Geordi Offord and her cousin Maddison had her photograph taken with the royals’ wax versions hours before the separation on Thursday afternoon...

        COURT LIST: 78 people expected appear in court today

        premium_icon COURT LIST: 78 people expected appear in court today

        News 78 people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

        Patient taken to hospital after reported snake bite at Bucca

        premium_icon Patient taken to hospital after reported snake bite at Bucca

        News A stable patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital following a reported...

        40 SECOND HIT: Servo smashed and robbed

        premium_icon 40 SECOND HIT: Servo smashed and robbed

        News CCTV shows man armed with crowbar, business hit with thousands of dollars worth of...