Two of the worst Woodgate drivers in court this week

Geordi Offord
18th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
TWO men have received large fines after they both pleaded guilty to separate driving offences that occurred in Woodgate.

Both men appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today before Magistrate Kurt Fowler.

Leigh Alexander Morris

53-year-old Leigh Alexander Morris pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police from Childers were called to Woodgate at 11.30am May 28 after receiving reports of a man who appeared to be drunk getting in his car and driving away.

Police checked the registration number given to them which lead them to Morris' home where they saw the car and registration described to them.

Sen Const Bland told the court when police spoke with Morris they could smell alcohol and he also needed to hold on to a pole to keep himself upright.

She said Morris told police he had drunk two glasses of wine that morning and that he had been driving.

Morris' lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client had issues with alcohol and was working through his problems.

Mr Maloy tendered a report to the court from on of Morris' doctor's saying the "writing was on the wall".

"Basically if he keeps drinking, he's going to die," he said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler took into account Morris' plea of guilty the submissions from both the prosecution and his lawyer.

Mr Fowler said from reading a report, which was tendered to the court, there was no misunderstanding what could happen to Morris if his drinking continued.

"Even looking at that through the rosiest of rose coloured glasses, perhaps the most rose coloured glasses in the history of human kind, you still wouldn't misunderstand that report," he said.

Mr Fowler also took into account Morris was co-operative with police and was not resistant to getting help.

Morris was fined $1600 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Burrows Thomas

58-year-old Paul Burrows Thomas pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention.

At 3.15am on April 4 police were called to a crash on Acacia St at Woodgate.

The court heard police saw the car had crashed through a chainlink fence and was against the concrete barrier of a sewage plumbing station.

Sen Const Bland said Thomas failed to negotiate a bend and had caused damage to his vehicle.

Thomas' lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client had no recollection of driving or the incidents leading up to it.

He said his client conceded the restitution sought.

Thomas was fined $600 and was ordered to pay $1268 restitution.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

