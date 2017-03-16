Two of 10 new Bundy jobs up are for grabs

HIRING: Jobs are becoming available as BUSHkids opens an early intervention centre in Bundy.

TEN new jobs will be created when BUSHkids opens an early intervention centre in the city and two of those positions are now being advertised.

BUSKkids CEO Carlton Meyn said the 82-year-old organisation was excited to be creating jobs in the region and while the best candidates would be selected, there was a strong desire for them to be locals.

One position is for a team leader and the other for an administration officer.

"(The team leader role) is not going to be an easy role," Mr Meyn said.

"We're looking for someone who has good, relevant experience and an understanding of working with families and people with disabilities."

The team leader will be tasked with leading the early intervention team and working with families and other agencies.

Mandatory requirements for the position include preferable tertiary experience in an allied health profession and registration and/or memberships relevant to the qualification.

The second position, for an administration officer, will involve reception and phone duties as well as helping to plan, organise and manage events.

For more information on the jobs, head to the BUSKkids website at http://bit.ly/2npKS3f.

Applications should be submitted by March 23.