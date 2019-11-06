Two men arrested in Roma over 39 offences statewide

Two men have been charged with 39 offences following a police chase from Roma to Toowoomba.

Two men have been charged with 39 offences following a police chase from Roma to Toowoomba.

TWO men believed to be responsible for a spate of more than 30 burglary offences across Queensland have been stopped in Roma.

On Thursday, October 31 Roma police intercepted and arrested two Northern Queensland men after a failed robbery at Avis Car and Truck Rental on McDowall St.

A 31-year-old Townsville man and his accomplice, a 25-year-old man from the Mackay were charged with 39 property, stealing and fraud offences between them.

A search was started on Wednesday at 7am after it was reported to police that someone had allegedly dismantled the drop box at Black Toyota Roma, removed car keys and stolen a car from the dealership.

When Black Toyota noticed the car was gone, they notified Roma Police and CCTV footage was reviewed with a suspect identified and the vehicle subsequently located.

At 3am the following morning, police received a call from a resident that an Isuzu D-Max with smashed windows had rolled into the gate at Avis Car and Truck Rental on McDowall St.

Police found that the offender had broken the chain locking the premise, forced entry and attempted to steal three vehicles.

In a failed robbery, the offender fled the scene, but a bystander provided a description to police who were able to follow the man.

Later that afternoon, Roma police made their first arrest.

A 31-year-old Townsville man was arrested and charged with three offences including enter premise and commit indictable offence, receive tainted property and stealing.

Around four hours later, the 25-year-old man from the Mackay area was arrested in Toowoomba with the assistance of Roma Police.

The man was charged with 34 offences including multiple property offences, fraud, stealing and wilful damage offences. The offender was also wanted on two warrants and is now remanded in custody.

Between the two men, 39 charges were laid in relation to multiple offences committed in Roma and other areas in the state.