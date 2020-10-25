Two new weirs, 5000 jobs: Deb’s big promises for Bundaberg

Queensland opposition LNP leader Deb Frecklington visits Paradise Dam as part of the LNP’s commitment to fix it and restore it to its full previous supply level. NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

DEB Frecklington has announced the LNP will build two new weirs in the Wide Bay Burnett if they win next weekend’s election.

The projects are expected to “supercharge” the region’s economy and create 5000 jobs.

Ms Frecklington said the new Cooranga and Barlil weirs were a key part of her party’s plan to double the value of Queensland’s agricultural output by 2035.

She said the new weirs would be in addition to the LNP’s commitment to fix Paradise Dam and restore it to its full previous supply level.

The irrigation water in the region already generates $1.3 billion of food each year.

“The LNP will build new weirs for Wide Bay – Burnett because water means jobs,” she said.

“Only an LNP government will invest in new dams and weirs, supercharge the regions and create 150,000 new jobs.

“Only an LNP government will get Queensland working again.”

The $25 million Cooranga Weir will be built on the Boyne River south of Munduberra, securing 900 existing jobs and creating a further 2000 jobs once operating.

The $20 million Barlil Weir will be built at Barambah Creek and will create around 3000 jobs.

Both projects will be fully-funded by the LNP and with construction set to start as soon as possible.

Incumbent Bundaberg MP David Batt said the LNP’s job and food security plan also includes the New Bradfield Scheme and an extensive program of regional water infrastructure projects – including fixing Paradise Dam.

“The LNP’s plan for water will create new jobs right across this region and we will also fix Paradise Dam,” he said.

“Only the LNP will build job-creating dams and weirs – and we will build them properly too.”

Incumbent Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said the LNP would create more local jobs through building weirs and fixing Paradise Dam.

“The LNP will also stimulate our economy by giving Wide Bay drivers a $300 rego rebate before Christmas, which will give struggling small businesses a vital end-of-year boost,” he said.

“The LNP’s plan to four-lane the Bruce Highway will create constructions jobs and boost our long-term economic growth.

“Only the LNP will get Queensland working again.”

LNP Member for Callide Colin Boyce said the Cooranga Weir would help drought-proof Munduberra. .

“The LNP’s investment in the weir will be repaid many times over with new jobs for local people – and that means more revenue to fund the schools, hospitals and police we need,” he said.