Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A nurse is seen working at a COVID-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images)
A nurse is seen working at a COVID-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images)
News

Two new virus cases, 222 hospital staff in quarantine

Paige Ashby
6th Sep 2020 12:04 PM | Updated: 12:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Queensland overnight, both with links to the Ipswich region.

One of those has been identified as a 32-year-old nurse from the Ipswich Hospital who was providing care to a positive COVID-19 patient.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the nurse is one of four Ipswich Hospital staff members to test positive to the virus.

As a result of contact tracing of those cases, 222 Ipswich Hospital staff members are now in quarantine.

Mr Miles said quarantine of staff has had an inevitable impact on rostering at the hospital and a number of appointments will be rescheduled.

The other case is a sibling of a Staines Memorial College student who had also tested positive last week.

covid-19 covid 19; coronavirus ipswich editors picks ipswich hospital
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tree falls on car in serious crash

        Premium Content Tree falls on car in serious crash

        News EMERGENCY crews tended to a serious crash in Bundaberg this morning.

        Man's head injuries after alleged assault

        Premium Content Man's head injuries after alleged assault

        News Crews called to early morning incident

        Covert night-time weapons to be deployed against hoons

        Premium Content Covert night-time weapons to be deployed against hoons

        Crime Police will soon be armed with hi-tech night vision cameras to crackdown on hoons...