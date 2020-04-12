Two new recruits at Bundaberg Police Station

First Year Constables Constable Eamon Dodrill and Constable Luke Tobin join the team at Bundaberg Police Station.

BUNDABERG Police Station has two new faces who hope to help serve and protect the Bundaberg community.

Last week, the station welcomed two new First Year Constables to the team, Constable Eamon Dodrill and Constable Luke Tobin.

Bundaberg Police said both officers had enjoyed their first week on patrol, putting their rigorous training from the Queensland Police Service Academy into practice.

As First Year Constables the two recruits will spend the next 12 months in Bundaberg learning on the job as they rotate through the various speciality units.

Constable Dodrill and Constable Tobin were both inspired to join QPS to help the community and are proud to be serving in Bundaberg.

Prior to joining the QPS, Constable Dodrill was the manager of a sports club at Ipswich. Constable Tobin was working as a residential case worker while studying a masters degree in social work, which he continues to complete.

A Bundaberg Police spokeswoman said the two officers were examples of the diverse backgrounds and life experiences officers bring to the role.

If you are interested in joining the police force you can find out more at https://www.police.qld.gov.au/units/police-recruiting.