Two people have been murdered in separate attacks in Logan.
Crime

Two murdered in separate incidents overnight

by Sarah Matthews
9th Nov 2019 8:14 AM
TWO people have been murdered in two separate incidents in Logan overnight.

A 55-year-old man died after allegedly being stabbed multiple times during an altercation with a 23-year-old man at a residence in Marsden just after 8pm last night.

The 55-year-old was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where he later died.

The 23-year-old fled the scene on foot but police found him at a Springwood address and arrested him a short time later. He remains in police custody.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed by a 72-year-old man at a residence in Chambers Flat around 9pm last night.

The 72-year-old reportedly called emergency services after shooting the woman. The pair were known to each other.

Paramedics attended the scene but the woman was declared deceased after an attempt at resuscitation.

The 72-year-old was arrested and remains in police custody.

No charges have yet been laid in relation to either incident

