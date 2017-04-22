Two mums stop 'group of thugs' from bashing boy, 12

TWO Bundy shop owners are being hailed as local heroes after stopping a gang of about 12 youths from bashing a 12-year-old boy.

Aqua Girls Takeaway owners Kelly Gear and Sandy Leenders were ready for a busy Friday afternoon but nothing could prepare them for what happened next.

About 3.30pm, Mrs Gear noticed about 12 Bundaberg State High School students chasing two boys in the car park outside their store situated at Avoca, adjacent to IGA at Branyan Dr.

At first, Mrs Gear said she thought the children were having fun but then things turned more sinister when it became clear, they were bullying one of the two boys being chased.

"He was being pushed over and the other kids were filming it,” she said.

"We're both mothers so I guess our maternal nature kicked in.”

The friend of the boy even cried out to Mrs Gear at one point pleading with her to intervene.

"He said 'please help, my friend is being bashed',” Mrs Gear recalled.

"I said 'I'm trying mate, I'm trying'.”

Mrs Gear said she and Sandy took the boy into their takeaway shop and stood between him and the bullies, who were hurling abuse at her.

"I stopped in the middle of them and said 'you're not getting anywhere near him',” she said.

Mrs Gear said the ringleader of the bullies then "shaped up to her' asking what she was going to do to stop them.

The boys loitered around, waiting for the young boy to emerge but Mrs Gear phoned the school and police before asking the children to leave.

"I rang the school and promptly the deputy principal and school principal were at our car park very quickly,” she said.

"It was a really good response from them.”

Mrs Gear said the boy was so shaken up by the incident he couldn't remember his mum's phone number.

"We kept him with us and patched up his grazes then gave him something to drink,” she said.

"We were just trying to calm him down.”

When the boy's mum arrived she was upset but grateful to the two women.

"His mum said to me 'he used to be so outgoing and now he sits in his room',” Mrs Gear said.

"His dad came in on Friday night with flowers and a card saying 'thank you very much', which was nice and made us a bit teary.”

Mrs Gear said she and Sandy would do the same thing again in a heartbeat.

"We didn't do it for the accolades,” Mrs Gear said.

"We just don't want to see anyone bullied.

"These children need to be accountable for their actions.

"Society needs to changes its attitudes to bullying and take action, and it doesn't have to be physical - just don't turn a blind eye.”